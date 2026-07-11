Israel hits Hamas weapons production site in Gaza

Israel has wiped out a Hamas weapons production site in the city of Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck and dismantled a Hamas weapon production site in the Gaza City area in the northern Gaza Strip," the IDF said.

It was noted that this site was used to manufacture "weapon components in an attempt to rehabilitate the terrorist organization's military capabilities" "in blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement."

According to the IDF, there were several militants inside the facility when it was wiped out by the Israeli military.