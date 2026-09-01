Israel prepared to respond if Iran attacks

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the IDF is prepared to respond “with great force” if attacked by Iran, after Iranian forces targeted U.S. military positions across the region.

According to him, Israeli forces are prepared for a possible attack from Iran over the Jewish high holiday season, which begins in mid-September.

“There is a possibility that they will attack us. We are prepared for that defensively,” Israel Katz said.

In late August, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. will launch what he called the "most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country" against Iran.