Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel ready to respond strongly to Iran in case of attack

Тель-Авив
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Israeli Prime Minister threatened Iran with retaliation if it attacks. He emphasized that the Jewish state is prepared for any scenario.

Israel will respond strongly to Iran if the Islamic Republic decides to attack the Jewish state. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"I will tell Iran's leaders: don't expect us to remain silent if you attack us... There will be a much more powerful strike,”

– Benjamin Netanyahu said.

He also emphasized that Israel is prepared for any scenario in the region.

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