Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan may send thousands of peacekeepers to Gaza Strip

Kazakhstan may send thousands of peacekeepers to Gaza Strip
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan, Morocco, and Uganda have offered thousands of troops for an international stabilization force in Gaza, US Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz told the UN Security Council during a meeting on the Middle East.

"Countries such as Uganda, Morocco, and Kazakhstan have offered thousands of their troops to support these efforts. They're not moving as fast as we'd like, but they are moving",

Waltz said.

The first Moroccan contingent was scheduled to arrive in June but was their deployment was delayed. Under US plans, 20,000 peacekeepers are to be deployed in total.

Earlier this month, Washington said it would allocate over $206 million to support the peacekeeping mission in Gaza.

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