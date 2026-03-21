Killings of Iranian leaders to have serious consequences - Kremlin

The killings of Iranian leaders will have very serious consequences, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told Vesti TV program journalist Pavel Zarubin.

He noted that the killings of Iranian leaders are the reality that the world lives in, expressing hope that this would not become normality.

"This is abnormality that has and will have very serious consequences. This cannot but have consequences. I don’t think that anyone with common sense can predict further developments but it is clear that nothing good is happening," Peskov said.

The Russian presidential spokesman said that such actions only lead to greater unity among the Iranian people around their leadership.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel began joint airstrikes on Iran, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the Middle East.