Iran's Supreme Leader delegates decision-making to generals - media

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, seriously injured during attacks by the United States and Israel, has temporarily delegated decision-making authority to military commanders, The New York Times reported, citing informed sources.

According to the report, Khamenei may need facial plastic surgery due to severe burns that impede his speech. He has already undergone several operations on his leg and arm.

Despite his condition, Khamenei remains clear-headed but is now surrounded mainly by doctors and medical staff. He does not intend to appear in public because he does not want to look weak, sources said.

Mojtaba Khamenei took over as supreme leader following the death of his predecessor, Ali Khamenei, in late February during US-Israeli attacks.