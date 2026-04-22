Iran identifies targets in Middle East in case of renewed US attacks - media

Iranian media report that Tehran has prepared a list of targets to be struck if the US resumes hostilities, with the principle of reciprocity taken into account.

"If the US or Israel strikes the energy infrastructure of the Islamic Republic, Iran will attack power plants in Israel and US allies in the Middle East",

a source told the Fars news agency.

Fars also reported that if Washington continues its naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran will do everything possible to block shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Iran would also attempt to seize US bases in the region using local populations and paramilitary forces of the "Axis of Resistance".