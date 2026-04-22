Unblocking Strait of Hormuz to take six months - report

The U.S. military estimates that it may take up to six months to fully clear the Strait of Hormuz of mines, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, a senior Pentagon official made this assessment during a closed-door briefing at the US House Committee on Armed Services.

Any operation to clear the strait’s waters is unlikely to begin until hostilities end, they added.

According to the newspaper’s assessment, the negative consequences of the armed conflict will continue to affect the global economy through the end of the year.

Two sources noted that this could also mean global gasoline and oil prices will remain high for a prolonged period, even after a potential deal between the US and Iran.