Vestnik Kavkaza

US urges citizens to leave Lebanon amid security deterioration

US urges citizens to leave Lebanon amid security deterioration
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The US Embassy in Beirut has urged American citizens to leave Lebanon immediately due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the country and the wider region.

"The security situation remains challenging and could change rapidly. We urge US citizens to leave Lebanon while commercial flights are still available",

the embassy said in a statement on its website.

For those who choose to remain, the embassy strongly recommended "preparing contingency plans" and staying informed of all developments. US officials added that the situation is being closely monitored.

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