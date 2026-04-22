Vestnik Kavkaza

Pakistan hopes for Iran's return to negotiations with US

Pakistan hopes for Iran's return to negotiations with US
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

Islamabad expects Tehran to opt for a diplomatic resolution to its conflict with Washington and take constructive steps to normalize the situation in the Middle East, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said during a meeting with US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker, The Times of Israel reported.

The meeting focused on preparations for the second round of US-Iranian talks, which were postponed because Iran did not confirm its delegation's participation.

According to Naqvi, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir are making every effort to support a peaceful resolution, and Islamabad expects all parties to prioritize diplomacy.

The minister also praised the extension of the ceasefire as a crucial step toward de-escalation. The US side commended Islamabad's contribution to advancing peace initiatives.

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