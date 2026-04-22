Turkey bans children under 15 from social media

The Turkish Parliament has passed a bill that includes restricting access to social media platforms for children under 15, state media reported.

The bill will force social media platforms to install age‑verification systems, provide parental control tools and require companies to rapidly respond to content deemed harmful.

Companies that fail to comply with the new rules will face heavy administrative fines as well as potential advertising bans, according to the legislation.

Under the law, digital platforms - such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and others - would have to block children under 15 from opening accounts and introduce parental controls that would manage children’s access.

The regulations will enter into force six months after their publication in the Official Gazette.