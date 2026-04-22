Strait of Hormuz blockade affects everyone - Russian Foreign Ministry

The restricted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. naval blockade of Iran affect Russia, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said.

"Of course, it affected everyone, it would be foolish to say that it did not affect Russia," Alexander Pankin said.

According to him, people only look at one dimension, that since Russia is an oil exporter, it only benefits from it, but high prices depress demand.

"Prices for fuel, fertilizers and many other things are rising. This makes us vulnerable," Alexander Pankin said.

He noted that Russia imports a lot, and it will become more expensive. At the same time, Russia is definitely more or less self-sufficient, the deputy FM stressed.