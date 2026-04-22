Moscow confirms halt of Kazakh oil supplies through Druzhba pipeline

The volumes of Kazakh oil earlier transported to Germany over the Druzhba oil pipeline will go to other destinations from May 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The volume of Kazakh oil supplies earlier directed to Germany will indeed go to other logistic destinations, the free ones, from May 1. This is related to technical capabilities to date," Novak said.

According to him, the Russian Ministry of Energy and oil pipeline operator Transneft are dealing with redirection of flows. "All the relevant notifications were received," the deputy prime minister added.

Earlier, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov confirmed the suspension of Kazakh oil transit to Germany via Russia through the Druzhba pipeline.