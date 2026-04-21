Türkiye and Azerbaijan seek official status for OTS at UN

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are working closely together to secure official status for the Organization of Turkic States at the UN, Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ahmet Yıldız, said in an interview with Report's Turkish bureau.

Achieving such international status would be a crucial step for the further development and strengthening of all Turkic countries, he noted.

Yıldız also announced plans to hold Turkic Language Day at the UN in December, citing existing practice of dedicating special days to languages without official status, such as Portuguese.

The Turkish diplomat also stressed the need to raise the visibility of the Organization within the international community and called for support for Kyrgyzstan's bid for a UN Security Council seat.

"We are working in this direction together with our Azerbaijani counterpart. Many people are still insufficiently aware of the Organization of Turkic States, and Turkic Language Day will provide an additional platform for its presentation. Furthermore, Kyrgyzstan has submitted its candidacy to the UN Security Council, and we must ensure its election",

Yıldız said.