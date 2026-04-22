Ex-Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan receives new appointment

George Deek, formerly Israel's ambassador to Azerbaijan, has been appointed special envoy for Christian affairs as Israel seeks to strengthen ties with Christian communities worldwide, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced.

In his new role, Deek will develop diplomatic and cultural contacts with Christian partners. He served as Israel's ambassador to Azerbaijan from 2018 to 2025 and has been with the Israeli diplomatic service since 2008.

"I am confident that George (Deek), a respected and experienced diplomat, will make a significant contribution to deepening friendship and strengthening ties between the State of Israel and the Christian world",

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said.