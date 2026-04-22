Ruble weakens after Finance Ministry announces foreign exchange transactions

The Russian ruble weakened following the Finance Ministry's announcement that it will resume purchases and sales of foreign currency and gold under the budget rule.

By 3:46 PM Moscow time, the Chinese yuan risen 1.3% against the ruble, reaching 11.095 rubles.

Earlier on April 23, the Russian Finance Ministry announced its intention to resume buying and selling foreign currency and gold on the domestic market under the budget rule starting in May.

The measure is designed to enhance the stability and predictability of the Russian economy and reduce the impact of energy market fluctuations on the country's finances.

At the end of March, the Finance Ministry announced that the budget rule had been suspended until July 1. In mid-April, Minister Anton Siluanov said the ministry was considering resuming operations in the near future.