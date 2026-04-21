Tokayev and Kavelashvili discuss prospects for developing relations

A meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili took place in Astana on April 22 on the sidelines of the Regional Ecological Summit, the Kazakh presidential press service reported.

The two leaders discussed the current state and prospects of relations between Astana and Tbilisi.

Tokayev described Georgia as an important and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus and reaffirmed his readiness to give new momentum to bilateral cooperation.

Both presidents noted the positive dynamics of cooperation and stressed the need to further expand trade and economic ties.

"The importance of implementing joint infrastructure and investment projects, expanding business contacts, and effectively utilizing the two countries' transit and transport potential was emphasized",

the statement reads.

The meeting also addressed pressing global and regional issues.