Iran war weakening Europe - Erdoğan

Ongoing wars in the region are beginning to weaken Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned during a phone call with German President Frank Walter Steinmeier.

The Turkish leader cautioned that failure to adopt a peace-focused approach could lead to far greater damage, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan stressed that without timely diplomatic intervention, the consequences of the conflicts would deepen, affecting not only the region but Europe as well.

The two leaders also discussed Türkiye-Germany relations and broader regional and global developments, with Erdoğan noting that bilateral ties have gained momentum through recent high-level contacts.