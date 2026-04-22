EU approves 20th sanctions package against Russia

EU Foreign Ministers have approved the 20th package of sanctions against Russia and agreed on €90 billion in funding for Ukraine for this year and next, European Council President António Costa announced.

"We promised, we fulfilled, we implemented. Today, we have made progress on both fronts",

Costa said, explaining that the funding would help Ukraine meet its military and budgetary needs through 2028.

Earlier, Slovakia and Hungary resumed receiving oil through the Druzhba pipeline, a condition Bratislava and Budapest had set for lifting their vetoes on both initiatives.