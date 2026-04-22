Hungary to maintain good relations with Russia

Hungary will maintain normal relations with Russia, despite the change of government, because Budapest pursues a pragmatic policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said.

"We will have normal relations with Hungary, as Hungarians are quite pragmatic. They don't close the doors. Their attitude may change on certain issues, but they are dependent on many things," Alexander Pankin said.

According to him, they depend on Russian energy, nuclear energy production, and they depend on the promised but not yet implemented supportive financing from Brussels and the U.S.

"I believe they will play their game fairly," Alexander Pankin said.

The opposition Tisza party led by Peter Magyar won a landslide victory in an April 12 election, winning 138 of the 199 seats in parliament. Current Prime Minister Viktor Orban has admitted defeat to his Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party.