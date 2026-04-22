US redirects 31 vessels since start of naval blockade of Iran

Since the start of the naval blockade of Iran, the U.S. Army has redirected 31 vessels that were heading to or departing from Iranian ports, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"U.S. forces have directed 31 vessels to turn around or return to port," the statement reads.

CENTCOM denied that several commercial ships had evaded the blockade.

Earlier, the U.S. leader Donald Trump announced that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.

On April 22, Iranian permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said that Tehran believes negotiations with the U.S. in Pakistan could resume if the U.S. lifts its naval blockade of Iran.