Russia urges Caspian states to ramp up efforts on sea level forecasting

Russia proposes to step up the activities of the climate working group within the Coordinating Committee for Hydrometeorology of the Caspian Sea (CASPCOM) to develop a 50-year forecast of the sea’s level, Russian Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Tetenkin said at a session of the Regional Ecological Summit held in Astana.

"We propose to ramp up the activities of the CASPCOM’s climate working group, which, at the expert level, could prepare an assessment of long-term - up to 50 years, in our view - forecasts of the Caspian Sea’s level," Dmitry Tetenkin said.

He called on the Caspian states to join forces to adopt comprehensive solutions for the mitigation of the [sea] level fluctuations’ effects and provide global support to CASPCOM at the Committee’s 30th session, which is to be held in Turkmenistan in 2026.

The deputy minister added that "it is necessary to launch pentalateral cooperation mechanism to develop joint scientific approaches" to studying sea level fluctuations.

According to him, the CASPCOM mechanism, established in 1994, is a unique information resource, however, its potential has not yet been fully realized.

CASPCOM was established by the National Hydrometeorological Agencies of the Caspian littoral states - Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.