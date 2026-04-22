White House comments on timeline for end of ceasefire with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump did not set strict deadlines for Iran to submit a deal proposal, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"The president has not set a firm deadline to receive an Iranian proposal, unlike some of the reporting I’ve seen today. Ultimately, the timeline will be dictated by the commander in chief — the U.S. president," Karoline Leavitt said.

She noted there's been some anonymous, sourced reporting that there was maybe a three-to-five-day deadline, but that is not true, as the president has not set a deadline himself.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing sources, that the extension of the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran would not be indefinite. According to the sources, the White House chief expressed readiness to give Tehran another three to five days so that "the Iranians could get their affairs in order."

On Tuesday, the U.S. president announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran.