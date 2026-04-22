Oil deliveries to Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline resume

Oil has resumed flowing through the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia after a three-month shutdown, Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said.

Oil began arriving in the country on Thursday after 2:00 a.m. local time (3:00 a.m. Moscow time, or 12:00 a.m. GMT), according to the report.

Ukrainian authorities halted oil pumping to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline on January 27.

The Slovak government declared an energy crisis in the republic. Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the country would block new EU sanctions against Russia until the pipeline was restored.