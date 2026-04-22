Vestnik Kavkaza

Oil deliveries to Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline resume

Oil deliveries to Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline resume
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Oil has resumed flowing through the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia after a three-month shutdown, Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said.

Oil began arriving in the country on Thursday after 2:00 a.m. local time (3:00 a.m. Moscow time, or 12:00 a.m. GMT), according to the report.

Ukrainian authorities halted oil pumping to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline on January 27.

The Slovak government declared an energy crisis in the republic. Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the country would block new EU sanctions against Russia until the pipeline was restored.

600 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.