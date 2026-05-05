Lavrov and Rubio discuss Iran and Ukraine - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed bilateral relations, Ukraine, and Iran during a phone call, the U.S. State Department said.

"They discussed the U.S. - Russia relations, the Russia - Ukraine war, and Iran," the statement reads.

According to the State Department, the conversation took place at the initiative of the Russian side.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov and Rubio "touched base" during a telephone conversation regarding the current situation in the world and in Russian-U.S. relations.

The heads of the foreign policy departments "touched base" on the current situation in international affairs and Russian-U.S. relations, and also discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts, the ministry stressed.

The conversation was constructive and businesslike in nature, the ministry added.