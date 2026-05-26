Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijan on Eid al-Adha

A publication on the occasion of Eid al-Adha was posted on the social media pages of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"During the days of Eid al-Adha, which symbolizes Islam’s revelation to humanity as the final divine religion and a path toward spiritual and moral salvation, millions of Muslims come together for the Hajj pilgrimage, experiencing the pride and joy of unity, equality, and readiness for any sacrifice in the name of noble ideals," Ilham Aliyev said.

The sacrificial ceremonies, celebrated every year as a nationwide holiday, further strengthen the feelings of solidarity, humanism, and compassion among people, turning into a triumph of benevolence and adherence to national and moral values in Azerbaijan. he noted.