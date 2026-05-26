Pezeshkian and Iraqi President discuss regional developments

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Iraqi counterpart Nizar Amidi discussed regional issues over the phone on May 26, according to Iran's state media.

The two sides "emphasized the importance of stopping the war and ending tensions in the region through dialogue and diplomacy," the IRNA news agency reported.

They also agreed on the importance of fostering mutual understanding to enhance regional security and stability, the outlet said.

During the call, Pezeshkian congratulated Amidi on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, set to start Wednesday.

Regional tensions boiled over in February when the U.S. and Israel launched surprise attacks on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate with barrages of drones and missiles that hit targets across the region as Iran shuttered the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended by U.S. President Donald Trump indefinitely.