Vestnik Kavkaza

Netanyahu didn't attend court hearing - media

Netanyahu didn't attend court hearing - media
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Jerusalem District Court has canceled a scheduled criminal hearing involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, local media reported.

Hearings originally set for May 26 and 27 were expected to be held in abbreviated form due to security concerns.

"The Jerusalem District Court agrees to cancel the entire hearing scheduled for today for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's testimony in his corruption trial",

The Times of Israel said.

The court granted Netanyahu's request to postpone the start of the hearing due to security and diplomatic matters that had occupied him "until the late hours of the night". After receiving additional information from his lawyers, the court decided to cancel the remainder of the hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Several criminal cases are currently being investigated against the Israeli Prime Minister.

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