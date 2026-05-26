Armenia has no intention of leaving EAEU - Alexey Overchuk

Armenia has no intention of leaving the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as it clearly understands the benefits of membership, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"Armenia, as we know, has no intention of leaving the Eurasian Economic Union. They are very well aware of both the scope of preferences and the volume of trade with other EAEU member states," Overchuk said.

According to him, this volume of trade became possible, in large part, thanks to the preferential regimes that exist for Armenia. These include zero customs duties, harmonized standards, and harmonized technical regulations, the deputy PM explained.