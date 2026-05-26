Russia's proposal to remove Iran's uranium on table - Ryabkov

Russia’s proposal to remove Iran’s highly enriched uranium remains "on the table," but Moscow is not imposing anything on anyone, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Our proposal, which Russian President [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly mentioned - to transport the material to Russia in a sequence of steps acceptable to the parties, so that ultimately this material can be used to produce fuel for Iranian reactors - remains fully ‘on the table,’" Ryabkov said.

According to the Russian diplomat, Russia is not imposing anything on anyone.