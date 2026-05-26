Iran is negotiating with US to limit uranium enrichment levels

Iranian authorities are in talks with Washington to limit uranium enrichment levels, though the possibility of ending enrichment altogether is not on the table, Iranian parliament's Plan and Budget Committee Mohsen Zanganeh said.

The diplomatic process is taking place with the involvement of Iran's Supreme Leader, Zanganeh noted, adding that Tehran hopes for a positive outcome by the Ghadir Khom holiday on June 4.

Al Hadath previously reported that Iran had proposed to the US a 10-year suspension of enrichment above 3.6%, as well as a cap on existing stockpiles, under which uranium enriched above 20% would be considered critical and subject to reduction