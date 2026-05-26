Pentagon draws up new Iran targets list in case of escalation - report

U.S. military officials have compiled a new list of military targets in Iran in case Washington resumes operations, NBC reported, citing sources.

Sources said the list includes heavily fortified sites requiring significant effort to strike due to their concealed locations and high level of protection.

However, the Pentagon’s move does not indicate imminent strikes, the broadcaster highlighted. Any attack on the listed targets will depend on U.S. President Donald Trump’s political decision regarding negotiations with Iran.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. On April 21, the U.S. president announced plans to extend the ceasefire with Iran. On May 19, Trump said the U.S. was ready to give diplomacy a chance, postponing military operations until the beginning of next week.

On May 23, the U.S. leader stated that an agreement had been largely negotiated, but he said the following day that the sides had not yet reached final agreements on several issues.