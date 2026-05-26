Macron congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

President of France Emmanuel Macron sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan, wishing peace and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan.

"Following our meeting in Copenhagen on October 2 last year and our recent telephone conversation on May 21 this year, I would like to reiterate my intention to continue working toward the normalization of our bilateral relations in order to harness their full potential, whether through our dialogue on regional matters or our cooperation in the fields of economy, culture, and education," Macron said.

In this regard, he emphasized the exemplary nature of cooperation regarding the French-Azerbaijani University, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

"I hope that, in a spirit of partnership, we will be able to overcome the recent difficulties hindering the development of our bilateral relations," Macron said.

In addition, the French leader reaffirmed France's full support for the continuation and conclusion of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which will allow for the opening of a new chapter for the well-being of all peoples in the region.