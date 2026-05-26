Georgia prepared to work with US on shared interests - Papuashvili

The future of US-Georgian relations will depend on how and in which areas the interests of Tbilisi and Washington intersect, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili has stated.

According to Shalva Papuashvili, Tbilisi has repeatedly communicated to Washington its desire for a complete reset of bilateral relations based on concrete results, and that Georgia now expects the USA to clarify its own interests in the country.

"We'll see where interests align – that's where opportunities for cooperation will emerge. We act to please our people, not the authorities of other countries",

Papuashvili said.