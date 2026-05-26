Iran partially restores internet access - NetBlocks

Iranian authorities partially restored internet connectivity in Iran Tuesday after an almost three-month shutdown imposed against the backdrop of the war against Israel and the U.S., said a monitor, a senior official and sources inside the country.

"Live metrics show a partial restoration to internet connectivity in Iran on day 88," of the shutdown, monitor Netblocks said.

State news agency IRNA and Fars news agency said "full international internet connectivity has been restored" for users of fixed broadband services.

The shutdown was imposed when war erupted on February 28. The shutdown left Iranians largely cut off from international networks, with only a domestic intranet working for daily tasks like shopping, ride-hailing and education.