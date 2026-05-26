Rahman Mustafayev meets with Russia's Deputy Minister of Defense

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev has met with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov, the Azerbaijani embassy in Moscow reported.

"Today, at the initiative of the Russian side, a meeting was held at the Russian Ministry of Defense between Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev and Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Vasily Osmakov. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed",

the embassy said in a statement.

At the end of February, a Russian Defense Ministry delegation led by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Colonel General Yuri Grekhov, visited Baku.

Defense cooperation between Moscow and Baku is developing on multiple fronts, including Caspian Sea security, South Caucasus stability, and arms supplies.