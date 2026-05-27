Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia to remain in EAEU but proceed with reforms to achieve EU standards - Pashinyan

Armenia to remain in EAEU but proceed with reforms to achieve EU standards - Pashinyan
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Armenia has no intention of leaving the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) at the moment, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

The PM told an election rally that Armenia did not plan to leave the Eurasian Union and that membership of the body was compatible with its EU aspirations.

"For now, Armenia can be a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and proceed with reforms to achieve European standards. We are on this path," Nikol Pashinyan said.

He stressed that Armenia will never be left without an alternative.

"When ​the time comes to make a choice, we will make a choice. We must have an alternative," Nikol Pashinyan said.

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