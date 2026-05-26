Russia ready to continue developing allied relations with Kazakhstan - Putin

Russia is ready to continue developing comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in an article that was published in the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda ahead of his state visit to Astana.

"Russia and Kazakhstan have forged truly strong bonds of friendship, good-neighbourliness, and mutually beneficial cooperation rooted in common history, with cultures and human destinies entwined," Putin said.

The strategic partnership and relationship of alliance between the two countries rely on the inviolable principles of mutual respect and trust and are an important enabler of peace, stability and socioeconomic development throughout Eurasia, the Russian leader stressed.

"Our good-neighbourly relations are greatly facilitated by cooperation between our regions and our border areas, which implement over 80 agreements on trade and education, science and culture," Putin said.

Russia and Kazakhstan regularly hold interregional cooperation forums and exchange delegations, business missions and exhibitions, he noted.

"President Tokayev and I have established genuinely friendly and frank relations. Our meetings and conversations held in an atmosphere of trust are always results-driven. Enhancing Russian-Kazakhstani mutually beneficial ties in all areas is always our top priority," Putin said.

He expressed confidence that Russia-Kazakhstan negotiations during the upcoming visit will give a powerful impetus to the further strengthening of partnership.