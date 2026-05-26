Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit family of martyr in Lankaran

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva along with head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva have visited the family of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War martyr Ulfat Babazada in Lankaran.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva paid respectful tribute to the memory of the fallen hero, learning about his life, his honorable combat path, and taking a close interest in the welfare, concerns, and needs of his family members.

Ulfat Gabil oglu Babazada was born in the Dashtatuk village of the Lankaran district. He demonstrated outstanding bravery in critical operations throughout the Khojavand, Kalbajar, and Shusha directions, and died on November 8, 2020, during the fierce battles for Shusha.

According to the relevant decrees signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Babazada was posthumously awarded the prestigious “Azerbaijani Flag” Order, alongside the “For the Motherland”, “Brave Warrior”, “For the Liberation of Shusha”, “For the Liberation of Khojavend”, and “For the Liberation of Kalbajar” medals.