Vestnik Kavkaza

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan on state visit

Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed in Astana for a state visit lasting until May 29, Russian media reported.

Putin was welcomed at the airport by his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"After exchanging warm handshakes, the presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan proceeded toward the government terminal. A platoon of honor guards greeted the distinguished guest at the steps",

media outlets reported.

Two helicopters carrying the flags of Russia and Kazakhstan flew overhead as part of the welcoming ceremony, according to RIA Novosti.

Putin's state visit to Kazakhstan runs from May 27 to 29. He is scheduled to hold talks with Tokayev and attend the EAEU summit.

This marks Putin's second visit to Kazakhstan in recent years.

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