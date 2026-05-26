Beijing urges deal to end Iran war to be submitted to UN Security Council for endorsement

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing believes an agreement to end the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran will be submitted to the UN Security Council for endorsement.

Officials in the U.S. and beyond have been cautiously optimistic about progress made toward finalizing the pact, and the FM said Beijing hopes "the parties concerned can stay committed to pursuing a ceasefire, and can continue to meet each other halfway so that peace can return to the Middle East as early as possible."

"We believe that once an agreement is reached, it will be submitted to the UN Security Council for endorsement for it to have legitimacy and authority," Wang Yi said.

China is chairing the UN Security Council for the month of May, and Wang stressed that going forward, the body tasked with ensuring international peace and security "must step forward, and the Security Council must shoulder its responsibilities."