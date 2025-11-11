Vestnik Kavkaza

London wants to ban maritime services for Russian LNG exports

London wants to ban maritime services for Russian LNG exports
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The United Kingdom plans to ban companies from providing maritime services dealing with carriage of Russian liquefied natural gas to third countries, The Independent reported.

"Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) is set to face a ban on access to UK maritime services, including insurance and shipping," the news outlet said.

Such restrictions will be introduced during the next year in interaction with other European countries, the newspaper added.

The UK banned Russian LNG imports since January 2023.

295 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.