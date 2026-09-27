Middle Corridor could cut AsiaEurope delivery times

By 2040, cargo delivery from Asia to Europe via the Middle Corridor could take 18–19 days, down from the current 47–50 days, according to the World Bank report "Integration: World-Class Trade Logistics Along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor".

The study notes that maritime transport from Asia to Europe currently averages about 45 days.

"Container shipping volumes along the Middle Corridor under a scenario where necessary improvements are implemented could be more than double those in a scenario where the route's development relies primarily on infrastructure expansion without corresponding improvements",

the World Bank said.

The report stresses that trade facilitation reforms, better transport services, and cross‑border cooperation are essential alongside infrastructure investment to boost the corridor's competitiveness.

According to the report, enhancing the Middle Corridor's competitiveness in the Eurasian rail freight market could positively impact other container transport segments, including regional and intra-regional trade.

This could also help diversify the economies of the countries along the route.