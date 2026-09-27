Tokayev begins official visit to Germany

Kazakh President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev arrived in Germany on an official visit, according to the Kazakh head of state's website.

In Berlin, Kazakhstan's President will meet German President Frank‑Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany.

Tokayev will also take part in a technology business forum in Munich and meet heads of leading German companies, financial institutions, universities, and research centres.

Furthermore, the President of Kazakhstan is scheduled to speak at a business forum in Berlin.