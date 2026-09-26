Over 23,000 smart meters installed in North Caucasus

The number of smart electricity meters installed in North Caucasus Federal District regions since the start of the year has exceeded 23,000, with most of them installed in Chechnya.

Rosseti North Caucasus has installed over 23,000 smart electricity meters in the North Caucasus Federal District from January 2026 to date, the company’s press service informs.

“Since the beginning of 2026, Rosseti North Caucasus power engineers have installed 23,395 smart electricity meters in the regions of the North Caucasus Federal District,”

- Rosseti North Caucasus informed.

Chechnya accounted for the largest number of smart meters, with 9,765 devices installed.

In Dagestan, 4,337 subscribers received smart meters, while 1,504 were installed in each of Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachay-Cherkessia.

A total of 2,071 digital meters were commissioned in Stavropol Krai and 3,764 in North Ossetia. Another 450 meters were installed in Ingushetia.