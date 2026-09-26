General mobilisation declared in Yemen to fight Houthis

Yemen’s parliament has approved a proposal for general mobilisation to fight the Houthis. The measure took effect upon its announcement.

General mobilisation has been declared in Yemen to fight the Houthis of the Ansar Allah movement, the Yemeni state news agency SABA reports.

Earlier, Rashad al-Alimi, head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, called for general mobilisation to fight the Houthis. His request was approved by Yemen’s parliament during an online session held on September 28.

The measure will take effect upon its announcement. It will remain in force until the circumstances that prompted its adoption are eliminated.