Gas pipeline built in Dagestan for 262 mln roubles

Spetsgazstroyservice said it had completed construction of a gas pipeline in Dagestan. Total funding amounted to 262 mln roubles.

Dagestan has completed construction of a 24-km gas pipeline loop from the Zubutli-Miatli gas distribution station in Kizilyurt district to the village of Pyatiletka in Khasavyurt district, the state-run Spetsgazstroyservice said.

The pipeline is 24 km long. It was built as part of the republic’s investment programme. Construction cost 262 mln roubles.

“The reliability and stability of gas supplies to about 4,000 households in settlements in Khasavyurt and Kizilyurt districts has been increased, including Pyatiletka, Kostek, Chontaul, Novy Kostek, Aknada, Temiraul and Manapkala,”

- Spetsgazstroyservice informed.