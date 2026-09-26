London investigates Tehran's possible involvement in plotting terrorist attack on airbase

The UK police have launched an investigation into Iran's possible involvement in a foiled plot to attack RAF Fairford, where US strategic bombers that struck Iran are based, Sky News reported.

Five people were arrested in Gloucestershire on Sunday. Police are investigating the circumstances and who ordered the planned bombing.

B-1B Lancer and B-52H Stratofortress bombers flew missions from Fairford during the conflict involving Iran, with over 20 aircraft stationed there. The IRGC has declared the base a legitimate target.