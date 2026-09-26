Baku becomes coordinator of Codex Alimentarius Commission for Europe

Today, Azerbaijan was granted the status of coordinator of the Codex Alimentarius Commission for the European region. All commission members supported Baku’s candidacy.

The Republic of Azerbaijan has been granted the status of coordinator of the Codex Alimentarius Commission for the European region, the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) informs.

The agency said the decision was made during the 34th session of the Codex Coordinating Committee for Europe. The event was held in Berlin under the auspices of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Germany previously served as coordinator, but its term of office expired. Azerbaijan was therefore proposed for the role. All 52 countries on the committee supported its candidacy.