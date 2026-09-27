Iran denies agreement to halt uranium enrichment - Media

An Iranian official told Press TV that Tehran's position on the nuclear issue is unchanged and that uranium enrichment will continue, dismissing reports of a suspension as false.

"Iran's position on the nuclear issue remains unchanged; no negotiations on this matter are taking place",

the statement said.

The official said Washington is "stuck" in the Strait of Hormuz and that the nuclear issue is being used to divert attention from that problem.

According to Al Hadath earlier reports, Iran was prepared to halt enrichment in exchange for a US sanctions easing. President Donald Trump also denied plans to ease anti‑Iran sanctions.